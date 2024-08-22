Hundreds expected to attend Calgary networking event

The Immigrant Education Society (TIES) is welcoming hundreds of people to a networking event Thursday.

TIES provides specialized skills training, and employment programs to help their clients land employment and thrive in the Canadian labour market.

Registration isn’t mandatory, but already more than 500 people have signed up for the free event at the Genesis Centre running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They’ll have a chance to connect with potential employers, including the Ironworkers Union and Manpower.

“Manpower’s program lead, Brian Kamau will share his expertise in his talk about the art of networking and modern job search techniques,” said TIES in a news release.

“Newcomers will also hear from a peer, and a TIES graduate, who will discuss their story and how TIES was part of their journey to success.”

The society is also offering a resume clinic with its employment specialists between noon and 2 p.m.