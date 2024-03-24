Hurricanes wrap up regular season on winning note,defeating Tigers 4-3 in OT

The Hurricanes wrapped up their regular season on a winning note Saturday night, defeating the Tigers 4-3 in overtime in a game played in Medicine Hat, Alta.

After killing a penalty to open the extra period, Tristen Doyle redirected a pass from Miguel Marques through the legs of Medicine Hat goaltender Zach Zahara for the win.

Dylan Sydor added two and Carter Dereniwsky had the other goal for the Hurricanes.

Gavin McKenna, Oasiz Wiesblatt and Gavin McKenna scored for the Tigers.

Sydor's two goals helped him reach 100 points on the season.

With 2 goals tonight, Syd reaches 💯 career points! pic.twitter.com/8P6pYLUXwm — x - Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) March 24, 2024

Each team racked up 30 shots on goal.

The Hurricanes’ first-round playoff opponent are the Swift Current Broncos. They open that series Friday in Swift Current.

Medicine Hat takes on Red Deer in a central Alberta showdown. That series opens Friday in Medicine Hat, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.