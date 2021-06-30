CALGARY -- One man is dead and his wife is in hospital in serious condition following a Tuesday night collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

A Yamaha motorcycle was travelling northbound on 14th Street N.W. shortly before 11 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a southbound Honda CRV that was turning left onto 20th Avenue.

The impact of the collision sent the two people who were on the motorcycle — since confirmed to be a married couple — airborne with them landing on the driver side of the Honda and both vehicles caught fire.

The husband and wife, both in their 30s, were taken to hospital by ambulance with his condition considered critical and her condition serious. Police confirm the man died in hospital.

No injuries have been reported regarding the driver of the SUV who remained on scene following the crash.

According to police, speed and alcohol are being investigated as potential factors in the fatal collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.