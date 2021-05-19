LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Margaret Sabey has called Magrath home for roughly 93 of her 100 years.

She was originally born in Grassi Lake, but her family moved to the small southern Alberta community when she was just seven, back around 1928.

And then, for the next nine decades and a bit, she just stayed.

"It's been just a real nice place to live," said Sabey. "We've got everything we need, and lots of good people. Lots of friends."

The 100-year-old local legend is as spry as ever and still lives on her own, although family members frequently visit her several times a day.

She's somewhat of a local celebrity because of her sharp wit, kind heart and undeniable energy which is why roughly 100 people came by to wish her a happy birthday between Sunday and Tuesday's drive-by birthday celebrations.

If that sounds like a lot of meeting and greeting and eating for a centenerian, you won't hear a a word of complaint from Sabey.

"You have to know that I'm a party gal and I like parties," she said. "People that come by are friends that I probably partied with! We've had a good life."

Being able to reminisce and catch up with old friends and family members was the perfect way to celebrate reaching the century mark.

"People have sort of said, 'well I haven't talked to her for a little bit, will she remember who I am?' Not only does she remember who they are, she can tell them stuff about them that they didn't even remember," said Margaret's grand-niece Shannon Sabey.

"She's just a party. She has her wit and she's just absolutely fabulous."

Margaret and her late husband Blair never had children, but they do have more than a dozen nieces and nephews who say they love her like a mother.

"She blesses everyone around her. I think so many people want to be like Aunt Margaret," said Margaret's niece Myrna Cook.

"She's interested in everyone. She has a great interest in everyone and what they’re doing and I think that's what keeps her going. People are so good to call her."

Margaret has never had her driver's license. Instead, she would either ride her bike or walk to get around town which she said is a big reason she's still so healthy.

"I do think walking is the secret to a good healthy body. I really do. Just my own personal experience," she said.

Even today at 100, Sabey keeps active by walking up and down the stairs as often as possible and by stretching while she watches T.V.

Her friends and family describe her as a selfless, accepting and loving person with a mother's heart.