Indigenous group walks to honour loved ones lost to overdoses

More than a dozen people walked from Morley to Calgary Friday, in support of those working towards sobriety and to pay tribute to loved ones who have lost their lives to addiction.

All of the participants said they've also struggled with addiction, homelessness or mental health issues. They want to show others experiencing the same challenges that change is possible.

The group left Morley under a full moon early Friday from the Morley Chiniki Gas Bar, walked to downtown Calgary, and will return on foot to Morley.