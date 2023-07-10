Indigenous men diagnosed with more advanced prostate cancer, Canadian study says

Dr. Adam Kinnaird, prostate cancer researcher at the University of Alberta, is the senior author of a new study that found Indigenous men have more serious and later-stage prostate cancer when they're diagnosed than non-Indigenous men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-UCLA Dr. Adam Kinnaird, prostate cancer researcher at the University of Alberta, is the senior author of a new study that found Indigenous men have more serious and later-stage prostate cancer when they're diagnosed than non-Indigenous men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-UCLA

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina