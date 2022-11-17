Iranian students to hold protest Friday at University of Calgary
A group of Iranian students of the University of Calgary are holding an event to coincide with UNICEF's upcoming International Children's Day.
An event spokesperson said UNICEF has been silent about the situation in Iran, in which they said almost 60 children have been killed.
In response, the Iranian envoy to UNICEF, actress Mahtab Keramati, resigned to protest a lack of action.
Event spokesperson Ako Bahari said the resignation of Keramati was meant to send a message to UNICEF.
"Iranian (people) learned an important lesson is a hard way," Bahari said, in an email to CTV News. "(That) the main function of some of the international bodies is to dissipate the anger toward crimes against humanity with almost meaningless statements after going through their corrupt and absurd bureaucracy, of course, whenever it does not accord with the agenda of their main influencer which are the international players (governmental and private) who determine the rules of the game.
"It has been over 62 days since the bloody crackdown over truly peaceful demonstrations with such a progressive slogan of "Woman, Life, Freedom" which has a deep philosophy for elevating humanity and the way a progressive society functions," she added, "but yet, after almost 60 kids have been murdered on the streets of Iran, UNICEF does not act and still hesitates!?
"It shows lack of moral transparency and integrity in the UN's subsidiaries, at the best and complicity in the crimes at its worst."
She said there are 1,500 Iranian graduate students at the University of Calgary and an undetermined number of undergraduates, with an estimated 15,000 Iranians living in the city.
The event will start at 11:30 a.m. in MacEwan Hall on the University of Calgary campus.
World Children's Day is Sunday, Nov. 20.
WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTRE STATEMENT
Meanwhile in New York, the Women's Media Centre paid tribute to the women's revolution of Iran Thursday.
The organization's co-founder Jane Fonda – along with Gloria Steinem and Robin Morgan – said her organization stood in solidarity with the women of Iran. "The Women's Media Centre feels it crucial to emphasize our solidarity with the Women's Revolution in Iran," Fonda said. "This is not only because to date more than 300 protestors have been killed and 14,000 arrested – including 63 journalists.
"This revolution is exploding all over Iran," Fonda said, "the likes of which have never been seen in the entire region."
Gloria Steinem added that while the U.S. has imposed sanctions on senior Iranian officials, it isn't enough.
"We want more action," Steinem said. "We want more sanctions. The Women's Media Centre calls on women everywhere to move in solidarity with Iranian women, and with this women's revolution."
The Women's Media Centre was founded in 2005 as an inclusive feminist organization that works to make women visible and powerful in media.
