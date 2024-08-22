CALGARY
Calgary

    • It'll be a hot one, Friday, with showers and thunderstorms in the evening

    Share

    Friday will be a hot one.

    A good amount of sunshine and an injection of heat from the U.S. will kick us up to 27 C.

    But, there is a line of showers and thunderstorms set to roll in from the States in the evening.

    Some of the storms could end up being more severe and will come with the risk of larger hail and big downpours, with even rotation possible (funnel clouds).

    It will likely make its way into the Lethbridge and Pincher Creek areas during the supper hours, and Calgary will see it after 8 p.m. (likely closer to 9:30 p.m.).

    Saturday and Sunday, the highs won't be as high – expect low 20s.

    The days will be nice with sun and cloud but there is the chance of suppertime showers and non-severe thunderstorms.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News