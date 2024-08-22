It'll be a hot one, Friday, with showers and thunderstorms in the evening

Friday will be a hot one.

A good amount of sunshine and an injection of heat from the U.S. will kick us up to 27 C.

But, there is a line of showers and thunderstorms set to roll in from the States in the evening.

Some of the storms could end up being more severe and will come with the risk of larger hail and big downpours, with even rotation possible (funnel clouds).

It will likely make its way into the Lethbridge and Pincher Creek areas during the supper hours, and Calgary will see it after 8 p.m. (likely closer to 9:30 p.m.).

Saturday and Sunday, the highs won't be as high – expect low 20s.

The days will be nice with sun and cloud but there is the chance of suppertime showers and non-severe thunderstorms.