It looks like we've got a warm, windy weekend ahead of us

The official start to spring is still more than a week away, but the conditions this weekend will definitely have people gearing up for shorts and t-shirt weather.

A chinook arch swept through southern Alberta on Friday, with the Calgary airport recording a high of 8 C today fuelled by gusty westerly winds at 20-45 km/h.

The winds will calm down overnight in the city with a low of -1 C but will pick up again Saturday from a southwesterly direction at 20-40 km/h.

That westerly flow really is the weather-maker for the next five days at least, so temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high single digits.

A majority of the province will also be protected under a ridge of high pressure keeping our conditions tame for a good stretch as well, with the exception of the northwest corner of the province, which could get hit by some freezing rain by Sunday.

If you do have travel plans to B.C. this weekend, keep in mind roads could be messy in the East Kootenays, as a low-pressure system brings a mix of rain and snow to the area Saturday night into Sunday.

Another reminder for those heading into the mountain range, a special avalanche warning has been issued for Banff, Kootenay and Yoho national parks and Kananaskis Country due to a very unstable snowpack and the ongoing mild temperatures.

It's also Daylight Saving Time this weekend, so make sure to boost your clock an hour ahead on Sunday!

Have a great weekend!