'It's perfect': Calgary designers create custom costumes for students with complex learning needs

Halloween was extra special for students at Calgary Quest School who were gifted custom costumes from local designers.

The Most Imaginary Costumes project is a first time partnership between Quest, which serves 180 students between Grade 1 and 12 with complex learning disabilities and sensory needs, and Inside Out Theatre, which puts on productions played by actors with special needs.

Three students were randomly chosen in a contest from elementary, middle and high school grades to work with a designer on their costume.

“It’s great exposure to the arts for our students and not many kids get to work with a designer and totally design their costume from a picture to completion. So, it’s really exciting for us,” says Allie Gauthier, vice-principal Quest.

The idea stemmed from 2015 when the theatre and school partnered for a play called Most Imaginary Worlds and wanted to expand off the success of the production.

“We really wanted to just help make dreams come true, what kid doesn’t want a custom costume?,” says Camille Craig, producer of Inside Out Theatre.

Craig says Inside Out Theatre recognizes that a lot of costumes aren’t accessible to kids, whether its because of their complex needs or financial barriers

“It’s the first time we’ve done this but hopefully not the last,” she says. “Accessibility can be fun and doesn’t have to be an afterthought it can be something that you integrate into everything seamlessly.”

Clara Herbert is one of the designers for the project and created a combination of characters for 15-year-old student Naomi.

“It’s perfect,” Naomi says after trying on her costume. “I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

“She wanted to be a combination of two characters one is Raven from Teen Titans and Maleficent,” she says.

“It just makes it all worth it to see how excited she is. It definitely can be some long nights working on the costume but I’m just exited to see how excited she is and really love to bring some else’s vision to life,” says Herbert.

A lot of thought went into the costumes to ensure they were accessible and inclusive, including a longer-form fitting sheet that included details about mobility aids, sensory issues including textures, and other considerations.

The students were able to unveil their costumes during the schools costume parade and dance party.

Ten-year-old Mason was gifted a custom dinosaur costume complete with a wagging tail and and 15-year-old Liam dressed up as an AI robot with flashing sleeves.

The project is one of many ways Quest is working to make Halloween inclusive for all its students.

Megan Angerman, the speech language pathologist at Quest, says the school has been helping students learn new vocabulary for Halloween.

“We’re giving kids a voice by using different buttons and visuals so they can all trick-or-treat this morning together” she says.

Angerman says it’s important for Calgarian to recognize and be sensitive to kids coming to their doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween.

“Sometimes a kid that doesn’t say ‘thank you’ or ‘hello’ or ‘trick-or-treat’ they might be nervous, they might be shy, or they might have a communication delay and might need some extra time.”