'It was so cool': Calgarians watch demolition of Stampede LRT platform

This week, the pedestrian bridge over Macleod Trail near Stampede Park was torn down in preparation for a new phase of the development work in the area. (Supplied/Johnny Ngo) This week, the pedestrian bridge over Macleod Trail near Stampede Park was torn down in preparation for a new phase of the development work in the area. (Supplied/Johnny Ngo)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon