Jenga and foosball: What ULethbridge students will find in new R.E.C. Room locations

The University of Lethbridge is hoping several new student lounges throughout the campus will help enhance mental health.

The hubs, called R.E.C. Rooms (an acronym for refresh, energize, connect), are designed to help students step away from the stress of studying and researching to relax and connect with one another.

"With mental health issues so prevalent amongst students, and the benefits of proactively addressing those issues so pronounced, it is in every school’s best interest to promote mental wellness on campus," said Mark Slomp, executive director of Student Services.

"Our investment in the mental health of our students carries the obvious short-term benefit of enhancing their student experience, and also supports student retention and in the end, leads to successful students who go on to positively impact their communities and society as a whole."

The five R.E.C. Rooms, which open on Feb. 1, feature arts and crafts, puzzles, ping pong, foosball, air hockey, Jenga, giant chess and Mario Kart.

"If you feel like just relaxing, there will be bean bag chairs for reading, chatting or just zoning out. Horns Recreation will also be offering events as part of this initiative, such as the recent Yoga Rave, a dodge ball tournament and outdoor games (in the) spring," said the university in a Thursday news release.

Students’ Union spokesperson Gage Desteur says the rooms are a fun way to support students holistically rather than just purely academically.

"I’m looking forward to the positive impact these spaces will have on our campus and on students’ overall well-being, especially as we continue to rebuild our campus community, now that we are fully back in person."

The R.E.C. Rooms, which are open to students, staff and faculty, are in the following locations:

University Hall (UHall) Atrium;

Markin Hall Atrium;

Science Commons: level 6;

Galileo’s: SU Building food court; and

ULethbridge Library: level 10.

Funding to construct the rooms came from the university, but the hubs were created in consultation with the University of Lethbridge Students’ Union (ULSU) and Student Affairs in collaboration with Agility, Horns Recreation and the University Library.