The Calgary Police Service confirms 34-year-old Jordan Moore was the victim of an early morning shooting on January 22 in the city’s northwest.

Emergency crews were called to an alleyway in the 100 block of 15 Street N.W., in the community of Hillhurst, shortly after midnight Tuesday morning after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police released the identity of the gunshot victim following an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday morning.

Jason Moore, Jordan's brother, says Jordan was surrounded by family when he passed away in hospital. "He will be greatly and intensely missed." Jason says Jordan was the third of seven siblings and a 'vibrant and caring man who loved music, reading and writing poetry, the outfoors and camping, working with his hands, and enjoying family and friends'.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with Moore’s death on Tuesday evening in the city’s southwest.

With files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe