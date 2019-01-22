Calgary police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in an alley in the northwest on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an alley behind the 100 block of 15 Street N.W. at about 12:10 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Tuesday to determine the cause of death and the man’s identity.

Officers cordoned off some roads and asked people to avoid the area west of 14 Street N.W. between Kensington Road and 2 Avenue N.W.

Police confirm that the deceased man lived across the street from the alleyway where he was found.

A woman who lives in the area told CTV News that she heard two, loud gunshots early in the morning.

There is no word yet on suspects and the Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org