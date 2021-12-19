'Just looking for answers': Families try to connect with loved ones in the Philippines after typhoon

Romel Lo-ang recovers personal belongings from their damaged home due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu province, central Philippines on Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay Labra) Romel Lo-ang recovers personal belongings from their damaged home due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu province, central Philippines on Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Calgary Top Stories