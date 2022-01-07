Labour shortage, COVID cases affecting southern Alberta employers and workplaces

Kasko Cattle Company currently operates four feedlots around Lethbridge, employing roughly 65 workers year-round. Pfeffel said the on-going pandemic and the type of work are two reasons why hiring new staff has been difficult. Kasko Cattle Company currently operates four feedlots around Lethbridge, employing roughly 65 workers year-round. Pfeffel said the on-going pandemic and the type of work are two reasons why hiring new staff has been difficult.

Calgary Top Stories