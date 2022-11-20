Lake Louise named Canada's top ski resort at World Ski Awards

Lake Louise Ski Resort has been named Canada's best at the 2022 World Ski Awards recently.

It was the eighth time in the past decade the popular resort claimed the title of Canada's best, a spokesperson said in a release.

"With over a million votes cast around the world, this win speaks to the hard work and passion that our team in Lake Louise brings to the resort to ensure the best guest experience possible," said Leigha Stankewich, the resort's marketing and communications manager.

"Our terrain offers something for every skill level: whether you enjoy the groomers, back bowls, chutes, or terrain parks. With unparalleled views and amazing snow, each visit is more memorable than the last."

Lake Louise was also named one of the top three for world's best freestyle resort.

The World Ski Awards is a global initiative that sets out to recognize and reward excellence in the ski tourism sector. Lake Louise received the most votes from skiers, snowboarders, and ski tourism professionals across the planet.