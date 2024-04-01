CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lane closure on 4th Avenue Flyover Tuesday as city starts $12.5 million project

    Starting Tuesday, one lane of the 4th Avenue Flyover will be closed as the city begins work on a $12.5 rehabilitation of the bridge. (Photo: City of Calgary) Starting Tuesday, one lane of the 4th Avenue Flyover will be closed as the city begins work on a $12.5 rehabilitation of the bridge. (Photo: City of Calgary)
    Share

    The 4th Avenue Flyover is about to get a makeover.

    The busy bridge, which transports thousands of Calgarians into downtown every day, needs a $12.5 million rehabilitation in order to extend its lifespan by another 35 years.

    Starting Tuesday, that means single-lane closures for the rest of the week outside of morning and afternoon rush hours.

    That will be followed, at 9 p.m. Friday, by a complete closure through to 5 a.m. Monday morning.

    At that point, one lane of the flyover will reopen starting April 8, except during Stampede, when both lanes will be open.

    After that, it will be back to single-lane traffic until the completion of the project in the fall of 2025.

    “The 4th Avenue Flyover is a very important structure as it’s used by many Calgarians and visitors to commute into downtown,” said city project manager and senior structural engineer Max Lacroix, in a media release. “We understand this work may be impactful to those travelling in the area, local residents and businesses and we thank all Calgarians and visitors for their patience as we carry out this important rehabilitation.”

    Plan for delays and traffic congestion as a result. For information on road closures and detours visit calgary.ca/trafficinfo.

    In October, 2021, the bridge was closed for several days during the shooting of the Emmy Award-winning HBO series The Last of Us.

    With files from Brendan Ellis.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Long time coming': Budget to include $1B for national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News