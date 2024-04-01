Lane closure on 4th Avenue Flyover Tuesday as city starts $12.5 million project

The 4th Avenue Flyover is about to get a makeover.

The busy bridge, which transports thousands of Calgarians into downtown every day, needs a $12.5 million rehabilitation in order to extend its lifespan by another 35 years.

Starting Tuesday, that means single-lane closures for the rest of the week outside of morning and afternoon rush hours.

That will be followed, at 9 p.m. Friday, by a complete closure through to 5 a.m. Monday morning.

At that point, one lane of the flyover will reopen starting April 8, except during Stampede, when both lanes will be open.

After that, it will be back to single-lane traffic until the completion of the project in the fall of 2025.

“The 4th Avenue Flyover is a very important structure as it’s used by many Calgarians and visitors to commute into downtown,” said city project manager and senior structural engineer Max Lacroix, in a media release. “We understand this work may be impactful to those travelling in the area, local residents and businesses and we thank all Calgarians and visitors for their patience as we carry out this important rehabilitation.”

Plan for delays and traffic congestion as a result. For information on road closures and detours visit calgary.ca/trafficinfo.

In October, 2021, the bridge was closed for several days during the shooting of the Emmy Award-winning HBO series The Last of Us.

With files from Brendan Ellis.