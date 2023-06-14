Law Society of Alberta hearing into former health minister adjourns until September

A Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations that a former cabinet minister broke the lawyers' code of conduct won't hear final arguments until September.

Tyler Shandro, a lawyer who was defeated in last month's provincial election, faces three complaints from his time as health minister early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

His hearing started in January, continued for a couple of days this week and has been adjourned until Sept. 5 to give lawyers time to complete written briefs.

The law society says in a statement that oral arguments would be heard that day if required.

It says the hearing is considered concluded when all is submissions, oral and written, have been completed.

The society says the hearing committee then typically reserves its decision and aims to issue a written decision on its website within 90 days of its conclusion.

The complaints against Shandro include: confronting a Calgary doctor in the front yard of his home, calling two Red Deer doctors on their personal cellphones and contacting a woman who sent a message to his wife's company accusing the couple of being in a conflict of interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.