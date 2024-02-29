Leap year babies celebrate with free pizza and beer

It's a date that only comes once every four years and guess what? Sometimes, leap year babies born on Feb.29 feel they are not celebrated as much as everyone else.

That’s how nine year old Erin Lindskog felt when she was younger, but this year she wanted to celebrate bigger and better.

After all, she had to cram four birthdays into one.

“I have four sisters and I always really force them to celebrate me and just make them do whatever I want on that one day a year,” said Landskog.

"It doesn't come very often," she added, "but when it does, it's a lot of fun to kind of do it up a bit bigger than normal.”

Landskog heard that Eighty Eight Brewing Company was having a special offer for those who could provide proof they were born Feb 29.

The brewery is offering free pizza and a pitcher of beer for those willing to celebrate.

“It’s a little quirky, it's a little different, it’s once every four years, so why not?” said Adam Buck, community engagement manager at Eighty Eight Brewing.

“We like to have a good party here and it's such a special and unique birthday that recognizing that you only get one every four years, to truly make the most of it, we thought we'd do a little special.”

NINE BIRTHDAYS

Lindskog was born in 1988 and has only celebrated nine birthdays, although she is 36.

“It's exciting because we always complain a lot about not having a birthday but when they do come we know how to party and we don't get judged for drinking during the middle of the day, so it's nice,” said Lindskog.

She says there are benefits to having a unique birthdate.

“I could think just feeling young forever,” she said.

“I really like that. I feel like I don't look like I'm nine but I could still say I am, which is nice.”

Lindskog says she has reaped the rewards of having the birthday she does.

“A lot of people play along with it often over the years, they'll let you in for free because you're five years old, little deals here and there,” she said.

“The older I get, the more I kind of enjoy it.”

According to the province, between 1984 and 2020 there were more than 1,100 births on Feb 29.

Being born on leap day is also fairly rare, having a one-in-nearly 1,500 chance.