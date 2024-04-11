Lethbridge non-profit helps Grade 12 students make it to grad in style

With graduation season fast approaching, the cost of the perfect suit or dress can be financially challenging for many families, which is why My City Care has launched its ‘Cinderella Project’.

The organization has been hosting the program since 2017.

It’s designed to help make grad dreams come true for high school students. Organizers say they’ve heard many teens will choose not to go their Grade 12 grad because they can’t afford to have a dress or suit, which is why the project was born.

Last year, the program helped 57 students and organizers are expecting a similar demand this time around.

“This year we’re already at 40 registered,” said My City Care’s volunteer and program coordinator Tanya Lister. “And we’ve already walked almost 16 through the program already, so it’s always hard to say, but we’re super grateful for the support from our community to be able to help us help as many grads as possible.”

A volunteer team of personal shoppers will walk the students through their appointment from start to finish.

More information can be found at MyCityCare.ca.