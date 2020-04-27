LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Many business have taken advantage of peoples dire need for certain medical equipment but some, like a Lethbridge pharmicist and a local distillery are doing quite the opposit: teaming up to pay it forward in a pandemic.

The genesis of the collaboration was personal.

“Luckily we got a contact at the Black Velvet (Distillery)" said Medicine Shoppe Lethbridge pharmacist and owner Vishal Sukhadyin. "Claude was the person who we reached to and we asked him if he can donate hand sanitizer bottles to us”

“He told me, I’m ready to offer you guys cost-to cost.”

Thanks to Black Velvet Distillery, the Medicine Shoppe now offers hand sanitizer for the low price $1.25 for 375 ML.

“We had a lot of trouble getting the hand sanitizer at the right price,"said Sukhadyin. "When the COVID-19 started, whatever we we’re getting was at a ridiculous price”

Sukhadyin said they are not worried about running out of hand sanitizer since Black Velvet supplied them with plenty.