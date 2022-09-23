Lethbridge police investigate serious stabbing incident

Lethbridge police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Fairmont neighbourhood, where they discovered a 59-year-old man and 59-year-old woman with stab wounds.

Both were transported to hospital, where they are in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe it was a domestic incident and no one else was involved. They said there's no risk to the public.

No other information was released.