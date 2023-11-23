Lethbridge police issue warning about release of high-risk offender into community

In the interest of public safety, the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) issued a warning Thursday in regard to a high-risk offender living in Lethbridge.

Glenn Christopher John Rutledge, 42, was released from custody after serving a year-long sentence for breaching the conditions of a Peace Bond.

Rutledge has a history of sexual offences against female children and violating court-imposed release conditions.

Police believe he poses a significant risk of harm to the community, with the likelihood that he will engage in opportunistic behaviour by seeking relationships with women who have young or teenage daughters and then grooming children he has access to.

Rutledge has been assessed as a very high risk to re-offend. He's being monitored by the LPS high-risk offenders unit.

He is prohibited from having contact with any person under 16 unless under the supervision of someone the court considers appropriate. He's also prohibited from attending any public park or swimming area where children are likely to be present; daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre. He also can't seek or obtain employment or become a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over people under the age of 16.

He's also forbidden from using the internet to access content that violates the law, or directly or indirectly accessing any social media sites, social networks or discussion forums or chat rooms. He also can't have a profile on any social media platforms.

He's described as a Caucasian male, around 185 centimetres (6'1") tall, weighing 72 kilograms (159 pounds), with short black hair and brown eyes.

The intent of the notification is to allow members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not engage in any form of vigilante action.