Local golf pro Stefan Cox bringing colour to the golf glove

Stefan Cox is the director of instruction at the Calgary Golf and Country club.

When he's out on the course, he likes to look good but he always felt one thing was missing from his wardrobe – a premium golf glove that is durable and has some colour.

He says that's why he started making his own.

"Gloves to me are not the last-thought accessory," he said.

"They're a vital piece of equipment for a golfer, enhancing your grip and giving you a better feel with the golf club, so I've always been very picky with gloves."

Starting his own company

Four years ago, Cox founded Inside the Leather.

His mission was to make the best golf glove on the market.

He was born on the outskirts of London, England, where he had a love of both golf and fashion.

He says he was sick of the same old thing when it came to golf gloves.

"I wanted a premium golf glove with style," he said.

"I feel like premium golf gloves have only been made in white for so long, so there is a compromise there and so I set out to build and create my own.

"I've always been interested in the nuances of being well-dressed, subtly. So I thought the first thing people notice on the first tee is how you're dressed and if you look confident.

"I wanted to create a glove that could go into your dress as well as just the performance side of it."

Expanding the business

Inside the Leather golf gloves come in a variety of colours that pop and are made from cabretta leather.

Cox says he wanted both quality and durability.

Right now, Inside the Leather golf gloves are in about 40 golf shops in Alberta.

In the fall, that number will grow and the gloves will make their way to B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec and Cox says at some point, he wants to take them worldwide.

Sam Hart, in charge of operations and instructions at Launchpad Golf, says the gloves are a bit hit.

"They really do stand out," he said.

"It's definitely an eye-catcher and draws people over to the section. It's been great from the retail side of things and we've done really well selling them.

"We're pretty excited to have them in the shop."

More golfers wearing his gloves

Cox is involved in every aspect of making the glove and says seeing other people wearing his product is what it's all about.

"It's really cool," he said.

"Standing on the range at my club and teaching a lesson, I'm looking down the range and I see 80 per cent of the people wearing an ITL glove. It's surreal and it's pretty cool."

If you want more information on the golf glove you can go to their website at www.itlgolf.com.