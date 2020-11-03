CALGARY -- Alberta is on track to record 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by the end of the week and that could potentially lead to lockdowns, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi warned Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the regular update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, Nenshi said numbers that will be released later today are "extremely troubling."

"We are on track as a province to having 1,000 new cases a day as soon as the end of this week. So this is extraordinarily troubling," he said.

"We're not just above where we were in the spring, we are far above where we were in the spring. And a vaccine apparently didn't come before the U.S. election today so it is months away.

"So we need to re-double our efforts to avoid a lockdown. We need to re-double our efforts to look after one another and to flatten this curve again, and it's not hard. The three things we need to do to flatten the curve have not changed."

Those include maintaining good hygiene and washing hands when possible; keeping physical distance when in public; and wearing masks when you are in indoors public locations and when physical distancing isn't possible.

"I don't want another lockdown, nobody wants another lockdown, but ultimately, if that's our only choice to keep people healthy and safe to avoid an economic meltdown, then that's what we have to do," said Nenshi.

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

As of Friday, Alberta had 5,172 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and a record-high 140 hospitalizations.