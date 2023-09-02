Macleod Trail incident 'de-escalated and resolved without injury': police

An unnerving Friday incident that resulted in Macleod Trail being closed in both directions has been resolved, Calgary police say.

Early Friday evening, Macleod Trail was closed in both directions due to the presence of man on the overpass at 162 Ave S.E./Sun Valley Blvd, who was "exhibiting odd behaviour" according to a police spokesperson.

Early Saturday morning, on social media police tweeted an update that "Macleod Trail S.E. at Sun Valley Boulevard is now open.

"The situation has been successfully de-escalated and resolved without injury," they added.

"We thank the public for their patience."