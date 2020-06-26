CALGARY -- The Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association confirms Highwood and Silver Springs are the lone outdoor pools slated to open in Calgary this year.

The decision to keep six of the city's outdoor pools closed throughout 2020 was announced in a notice posted on the COSPA website.

According to COSPA, the Mount Pleasant Community Association and Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association — which operate the outdoor pools in their respective communities — decided against opening their pools this year.

COSPA decided not to reopen the following pools it operates due to concerns that they would not be financially viable:

Millican Ogden Outdoor Swimming Pool

Forest Lawn Outdoor Swimming Pool

Stanley Park Outdoor Swimming Pool

South Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pool is undergoing renovations and is slated to reopen in 2022.

Highwood Outdoor Pool (25 Holmwood Ave. N.W.) and Silver Springs Outdoor Pool (5720 Silver Ridge Dr. N.W)— both operated by community associations — will reopen with limited capacity and safety measures in place to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

Jenny Jensen, COSPA's executive director, says a tenative date for the summer reopening of the two northwest pools has not been confirmed.

She adds that the 2020 closures are not expected to jeopardize the opening of the five pools in future seasons.