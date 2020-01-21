CALGARY -- A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the suspected beating death of a 40-year-old man near the Whitehorn Safeway in July.

Officers were flagged down by a citizen near the Safeway gas bar at the intersection of 36th Street and 32nd Avenue N.E. on the afternoon of July 18, 2019 following the discovery of a severely injured man. Investigators believe the man had been the victim of an assault.

The victim was transported to hospital where his condition deteriorated. He died 11 days later on July 29.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Darrin Thomas Amond of Calgary.

On Tuesday, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed Jeremy Whincup, 26, of Calgary has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Amond's death.

Whincup remains in custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Jan. 31.