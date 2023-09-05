Man dead after stabbing in Copperfield park

Police say a person was stabbed and attacked with bear spray in an athletic park along Copperstone Road S.E. around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a person was stabbed and attacked with bear spray in an athletic park along Copperstone Road S.E. around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina