ASIRT has been called in to investigate after a man was shot by police during an incident in the community of Redstone on Friday morning.

Police were called to a gym in the 2600 block of Country Hills Blvd. N.E. at about 10:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of an altercation inside the facility.

Investigators say the people involved had left the gym but staff became concerned after one man continued to circle the building in his vehicle.

The gym was closed while police tried to contact the man’s family to help deescalate the situation.

After about two hours, the man sped away from the gym and officers followed him.

Police say the man was driving dangerously through the communities of Redstone and Skyview before he eventually stopped at his residence in Redstone.

The man holed up inside the home and police were able to talk to him and determined that he may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.

The man did not surrender to police and officers decided that arresting him could lead to a violent confrontation so they disengaged to reduce the risk to the public and officers on scene.

The man’s vehicle was towed to prevent him from driving around the community and officers left the area at about 2:20 a.m.

A short time later, police received a noise complaint about the same residence and they placed a second call to try and talk to the man inside.

Officers continued to patrol the community and came across the man in the intersection of Redstone Drive and Redstone Street N.E. at about 3:45 a.m.

The incident escalated and police fired ARWEN rounds and a service pistol at the man.

The man in his 20s was taken to hospital from the scene in life threatening condition but he later died in hospital from his injuries.

Police recovered knives at the scene and taped off the area to investigate.

People who live in the area say they were surprised to see the heavy police presence in their community.

“I just saw police in the front and then I went to the back window and there was police, police, police every block so something was up,” said Jason Guilbault.

“We have lots of kids in our neighbourhood and they play by themselves and we never thought of having this kind of situation here,” said Sukanya Sarkar.

No officers were injured in the incident and ASIRT is investigating.