Man found guilty of Peace Bridge vandalism sentenced, then released from jail
A homeless man who caused $1 million in damage to Calgary's Peace Bridge was released from custody after his sentencing hearing Friday.
Brian Douglas Jensen pleaded guilty to breaking 70 glass panels on the iconic walkway over the Bow River last July.
Prosecutors were seeking a one-year sentence for Jensen, but the judge in the trial sentenced him to 279 days. With credit for the time he's already served, that meant he would be released.
Justice Margaret Keelaghan denied the Crown's request for Jensen to pay the city $1 million in restitution, but called his actions "senseless" and "motivated by anger and frustration."
Jensen's counsel agreed with the judge's decision not to make his client pay the city anything.
"This is an individual on the complete margins of society," said Adriano Iovinelli. "This is an individual who has nothing. This offence wasn't done for any financial gain."
Iovinelli says Jensen has lived on the streets for approximately 10 years and when he heard the city wouldn't provide funding for housing, he took on an easy target.
"(When) he's on a bridge that cost the City of Calgary $25 million, he took his frustration out on this bridge."
Jensen will need to abide by a probation order, which requires him to follow a weapons prohibition, check in regularly with a probation officer and attend treatment and counselling.
(With files from Jordan Kanygin)
