Pickup truck driver seriously injured in southern Alberta crash

RCMP say a Lethbridge County man was badly injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday.

The crash, between a semi-truck and a pickup truck, happened on Highway 519 between Highway 2 and Highway 23, near the hamlet of Granum, at 10 a.m.

Claresholm RCMP say the driver of the pickup truck, a 55-year-old man, was air-lifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance suffering from serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was treated on scene by EMS and released.

"Although still under investigation, initial reports indicate that the truck drove over the center line and struck the oncoming semi truck," RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The crash caused Highway 519 to be closed for several hours in both directions between Highway 2 and Highway 23.