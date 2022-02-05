Man in hospital after stabbing at Calgary shopping centre

A man was sent to hospital following an incident that occurred at a clothing store in a southeast Calgary shopping centre Friday evening.

Calgary EMS tells CTV News that paramedics were called to the Winners store at Heritage Hill Plaza on Macleod Trail S.E. at about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found an adult male in medical distress.

He was taken to Rockyview General Hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

Calgary police have not released any information about the incident so far.