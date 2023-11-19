Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary

Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. along Woodview Terrace.

Police found a man with a single gunshot wound and administered CPR on scene until EMS arrived.

He was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

There are no details about who may have fired the gun.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.