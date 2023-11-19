CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary

    Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in southwest Calgary that left one man seriously injured Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in southwest Calgary that left one man seriously injured

    Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.

    The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. along Woodview Terrace.

    Police found a man with a single gunshot wound and administered CPR on scene until EMS arrived.

    He was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

    There are no details about who may have fired the gun.

    Detectives are on scene investigating.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News