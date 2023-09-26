Man riding scooter seriously injured in collision with vehicle: police

A man is in serious but stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in downtown Calgary on Tuesday.

Police said that while the man is stable, he has sustained life-altering injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the area around Macleod Trail and 4th Avenue S.E. just after 4:30 p.m.

Several roads in the area were closed for a few hours on Tuesday evening following the crash.

There were two scooters at the scene along with a U-Haul truck.

During the investigation, police blocked off the area and placed evidence markers on the road.

There is no word on possible charges related to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.