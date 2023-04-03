Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault

At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a spurt of violence in downtown Calgary.

The first incident took place at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street S.E., around 12:45 p.m. where someone was stabbed.

The victim was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

At around 1:10 p.m., police arrested a man at the intersection of Eighth Avenue S.E. and Fourth Street, following a confrontation with officers.

Police say at least three people were stabbed and another was assaulted while the man was trying to steal their purse, in the areas between the 600 block of Fifth Avenue S.W. and 400 block of Fourth and Fifth Avenues S.W..

The victims received a range of injuries between minor and serious. They're all in stable condition.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the suspect during the time between 12:45 and 1:10 p.m. is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.