Map shows Calgary locations used in Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys
A website designed for fans to learn more about where their favourite Netflix shows were shot has added details about the southern Alberta locations used to shoot Season 1 of its new hit, My Life With the Walter Boys.
The series, which was shot in Calgary and surrounding areas in 2022 during the pandemic, was added to Netflix in Your Neighbourhood recently.
The coming-of-age drama, which was adapted from a 2014 young adult novel written by Ali Novak, tells the story of a 15-year-old Manhattan girl named Jackie Howard who is forced to relocate to Colorado after the sudden death of her parents and sister.
In Colorado, she gets adopted by the Walter family, which includes seven boys, two girls and two nephews all of whom live on a ranch.
The show was shot in a variety of Calgary locations, including the Jubilee, University of Calgary, Heritage Park, the Girletz Rodeo Ranch in Balzac and Splitsville Glamorgan bowling venue.
One episode of My Life With the Walter Boys was shot at Heritage Park in south Calgary. (Photo: Torchwood PR)
The show also shot in Kanananaskis Country at the Elbow River Launch, in Crossfield, Cochrane, at the Fence & Post restaurant and Cochrane Ranche House.
Netflix in Your Neighbourhood was launched in 2021 to help fans of its films and shows discover filming locations from those shows.
LAST OF US BUMP
Alberta may have already gotten a bump in tourists traveling here to track down some of the 180 locations used to shoot Season 1 of the HBO drama The Last of Us, which was adapted from a popular video game.
One of those locations, Waterton Lakes National Park, already felt the bounce from The Last of Us.
"It was a really big deal and we didn't realize it was going to be that big a deal, so it was quite exciting," said Shameer Suleman, of the Waterton Park Chamber of Commerce, in a March, 2023 interview with CTV News’ Sean Marks.
"There was a lot of Instagram people and influencers that had come down to actually take photos and videos and shoot in the exact areas that the show had been shot in."
My Life With the Walter Boys premiered in December 2023. Netflix has renewed it for a second season.
With files from Sean Marks
