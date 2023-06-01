Medicine Hat, Alta., doctor sanctioned for improperly prescribing opioids

A Medicine Hat, Alta., doctor has been reprimanded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta for improperly handling a prescription for opioids for one of his patients.

Dr. Morgan Osborne was alleged to have not followed proper protocol when giving out the painkiller.

At the conduct hearing, he admitted he gave the patient a prescription for hydromorphone without documenting the goals for their pain or function.

Osborne also admitted to ignoring the risks associated with opioid use and failing to justify prescribing a long-term opioid at a dose that exceeded the recommended daily maximum usage.

The CPSA found he did not look into his patient's previous prescriptions and kept inadequate records on several occasions between 2016 and 2018.

"The investigated member failed to meet an acceptable standard of care for a general practitioner practicing in Alberta in 2018," the board's decision said.

"This included inappropriate prescribing of opiates and consistently inadequate documentation."

Osborne now must complete training on prescriptions and medical record keeping, undergo a competency review and pay for one quarter of the costs of the investigation, up to a maximum of $2,500.