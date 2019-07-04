Dozens of cards, flowers and candles are being left as a makeshift memorial for the owner of a gas station and car wash killed in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

Shaif Bhura, managing partner at the Centex station in the 11200 block of Oakfield Drive. S.W., says the deceased man is Jou Sup Youn, who he knew as Josep.

A friend of Youn, who asked that his name not be used, said he knew him for the last 10 years, since the day Youn and his wife took over the station.

“They were one of the nicest couples, always friendly and great with customers when they came in,” he said.

“He was here first thing in the morning, every morning at 5:30, even when (I was) driving by without getting gas, he would wave out the window.”

The friend said Youn was an avid skier and golfer.

“He was always just upbeat, always (saying) good morning,” he said.

“He was always taking care of the place and took pride in the community. It’s just a real tragedy. He’ll be so missed in this area.”

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but it appears that a driver intended to pull forward but instead reversed inside the car wash, running over Youn.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the incident.