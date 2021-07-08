Advertisement
Missing girl located safe by Calgary Police
Published Thursday, July 8, 2021 11:59AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, July 8, 2021 12:16PM MDT
Calgary police say a girl who went missing Thursday has been found. (File)
Share:
CALGARY -- Police say a girl, who went missing from her Calgary home early Thursday, has been found safe.
Officials issued the alert for the girl at about 10 a.m. and, about two hours later, she was located.
There are no details about where she was found.
Police did not activate an Amber Alert because there was nothing to indicate foul play was involved.
Calgary police say they issue alerts such as these to assist with their partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada.
Officials thank the media and public for their assistance in locating her.