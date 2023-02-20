Missing Manitoba woman may be in Calgary with wanted suspect: RCMP

A missing Manitoba woman is believed to be travelling to Alberta with a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP posted a notice on their Facebook page about 28-year-old Breanna Lee Hudson, who left a residence early Feb. 16 when she was picked up by 29-year-old Shaquille MacFarlane.

MacFarlane has warrants out for his arrest on two charges of uttering threats against a person, assault, extortion and obstruct justice.

He is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions.

Shaquille MacFarlane, who's wanted on a number of charges, is believed to be in the Calgary area, possibly with a missing Manitoba woman, Breanna Lee Hudson

Hudson is described as 162 centimetres (5' 4") tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

MacFarlane is described as 177 centimetres (5'10") tall, weighing 72 kilograms (160 pounds), with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe they may be travelling in a black pick up truck, and they say they may be coming to Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or the Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.