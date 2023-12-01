'Mixed pathogen' outbreak declared at Calgary hospital: memo

An internal memo sent to employees at a Calgary hospital informed them of a "mixed pathogen" outbreak inside a unit.

The notice, sent to staff at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Nov. 30, was posted on X and stated there were four positive cases of influenza-A in patients in the hospital's unit 51.

According to the memo, all of these cases were acquired within the hospital setting.

The letter also informs staff must be vaccinated against influenza or receiving Tamiflu in order to work in the unit.

All workers who may have been exposed will be contacted by workplace health and safety personnel, it continues.

"We appreciate this may be stressful and worrisome for staff," the letter says. "If you are concerned or have any questions related to this work, please call (Workplace Health and Safety) or reach out to your unit manager."

While the official letter states there are multiple pathogens making patients and workers sick at the hospital, there is no indication about what other viruses are present.

However, a notice about COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta acute care facilities states there are 18 patients sick with the virus in connection with an outbreak in a unit declared on Nov. 16.

Four health-care workers have also tested positive with COVID-19 in the outbreak.

The document doesn't indicate which unit is affected by that outbreak.

CTV News has reached out to Alberta Health Services and the provincial government for further details on the situation at the Peter Lougheed Centre.