Mobile mammography trailer coming to High River and Vulcan in July
Alberta Health Services (AHS) will place a mobile mammography trailer in High River and Vulcan for several days each in July.
It's part of AHS's Screen Test program, "to provide screening mammograms to eligible individuals aged 45 to 74."
The trailer will be in High River July 3 through 6 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex/Cargill Field House.
And then it will be in Vulcan July 8 through 10 at the Vulcan Community Health Centre.
Appointments are required to receive a mammogram at either location, and those can be booked by calling 1-800-667-0604.
Further information about the program can be found at https://screeningforlife.ca/breast/screen-test-mobile-clinics/.
More details about breast cancer screening are available at https://screeningforlife.ca/breast/get-screened/#who_should_get_screened.
