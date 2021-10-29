More Calgary arena concept images released

CALGARY -

More conceptual images of Calgary's new arena have been made public.

The latest images for the proposed event centre were attached to the development permit earlier this week.

The renderings, from the architectural firms DIALOG and HOK, show some new features, including images projected onto the sides of buildings.

The drawings also include a detailed look at the retail level along the pedestrian walkway.

A development hearing on the $608-million project is expected next month.