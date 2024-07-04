CALGARY
Calgary

    • More carbon capture projects to be green-lit soon: Natural Resources Minister

    Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Wilkinson says he expects between 20 and 25 commercial-scale carbon capture and storage projects to break ground in Canada within the next decade. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Wilkinson says he expects between 20 and 25 commercial-scale carbon capture and storage projects to break ground in Canada within the next decade. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share

    Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he expects between 20 and 25 commercial-scale carbon capture and storage projects to break ground in Canada within the next decade.

    Wilkinson made the comments in an interview in Calgary, one week after Shell Canada announced it will go ahead with its Polaris carbon capture project in Alberta.

    Shell's decision to green-light the project came immediately after a new federal investment tax credit for carbon capture and storage received royal assent. Companies can now apply for and receive the tax credit.

    Wilkinson says he expects additional companies to make positive final investment decisions on carbon capture "in the coming months."

    Wilkinson says he remains confident that the Pathways Alliance proposed carbon capture and storage network will ultimately go ahead.

    If constructed, that $16.5-billion project by a group of oilsands companies would be one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in the world.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News