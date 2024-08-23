More murder charges laid in death of Calgary man

RCMP have laid more charges in the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found in Rocky View County in the spring.

Kyle Schuiling, 33, was found dead by firefighters responding to a grass fire near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 on April 3.

RCMP previously charged Christopher Stack, 39, of Calgary, with the first-degree murder, but announced Friday another person had been charged.

Tyler Griffiths, 37, of Vernon, B.C., is also charged with first-degree murder.

Griffiths remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

Anyone with information on Schuiling's death is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.