    More murder charges laid in death of Calgary man

    Kyle Schuiling was found dead on April 3, 2024. (Supplied by Alberta RCMP) Kyle Schuiling was found dead on April 3, 2024. (Supplied by Alberta RCMP)
    RCMP have laid more charges in the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found in Rocky View County in the spring.

    Kyle Schuiling, 33, was found dead by firefighters responding to a grass fire near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 on April 3.

    RCMP previously charged Christopher Stack, 39, of Calgary, with the first-degree murder, but announced Friday another person had been charged.

    Tyler Griffiths, 37, of Vernon, B.C., is also charged with first-degree murder.

    Griffiths remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

    Anyone with information on Schuiling's death is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    

