CALGARY -- A motorcycle rider was killed Tuesday night in a crash near Turner Valley, Alta.

Few details are available but EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash at Highway 546 and 254th Street, west of Turner Valley, about 9 p.m. where they found an adult male deceased at the scene.

No other information has been released. Turner Valley is about 60 kilometres south of Calgary.

It was the second fatal motorbike crash in Alberta in as many days this week.

On Monday, two motorcyclists were on Highway 11A about 12:30 a.m., roughly 2.5 kilometres from the townsite, when one of them suddenly veered off the road into a stand of trees.

The rider, a 55-year-old man from Sylvan Lake, was pronounced deceased at the scene.