CALGARY -- The number of fatal motorcycle collisions is increasing this year in and around Calgary.

After another was reported Saturday, the city has had five crashes involving a death in 2020.

Outside of the city, southern Alberta RCMP have responded to at least four more and three of those involved a Calgary driver.

The numbers from Calgary police mark a sharp increase. The last three calendar years have seen only two fatal motorcycle collisions each.

With only six and a half months into 2020 — and two months into the typical "riding season" — this year has as many as the last two years combined

Two serious motorcycle happened last week, one on 17th Avenue and Sarcee Trail S.W. and the other on Highway 546 in Foothills County.

"We’re far more vulnerable when we’re on a motorcycle," Sgt. Colin Foster with the CPS traffic unit said.

Foster said the pandemic has led to fewer cars on the road which, in turn, has led to an increase in speeding.

"(But) speed in itself isn’t it an issue," Foster said. "What is an issue is stopping at those speeds. Unfortunately when we interact with anything else as a motorcyclist, we’re always going to come off second best."

Advocates around the city say that while all the crashes have happened in different ways, there are some blanket solutions that could make riders more comfortable. That includes wearing proper protective gear and triple-checking before making any turns or lane changes.

One Calgarian believes a number of crashes could be prevented with one skill every vehicle operator should have.

"I feel like defensive driving isn’t taken seriously," Trinity Chehade told CTV News. "No matter what you’re driving, we all need to watch out for each other. This is a very busy city."

Chehade is a co-founder of Riders YYC, an organization of motorcyclists that drive together and share operating tips and tricks. The group also hosts memorial rides, which honour fallen riders.

"Every family has come back to us and told us how it’s helped them get through each individual’s emotion and grieving process," Chehade said.

In 2020, there has been reason for more of those rides.

Riders YYC is looking for any family members or friends of those who were recently involved in a fatal collision. The group is aiming to host memorial rides for anyone who has lost their life.