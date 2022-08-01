Motorists stranded on QE II after severe storm system drops large hail

Vehicles travelling along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Monday evening were impacted by a massive storm that produced large hail, stranding some motorists.

According to RCMP, approximately 70 vehicles have pulled off to the side of the highway near Innisfail, Alta., after being impacted by golf ball to tennis ball size hail.

Officers started responding to reports of motorists being stranded due to the hail damage after 6 p.m.

Mounties started checking for any injuries and transporting impacted motorists. As of publication, no injuries were reported.

According to the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre, "very unstable" atmospheric conditions across central Alberta throughout Monday fuelled the development of severe storms — several of which prompted tornado warnings and emergency alerts.